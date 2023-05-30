DENVER (KDVR) — Ticket scammers are gearing up ahead of the summer sports and concert season.

Many schemes are targeted at big sporting events and concerts that sell out fast, leaving many desperate to find tickets.

School nurse Brooke Gibbs told FOX31 her family looks forward to Cheyenne Frontier Days.

“It’s just part of summer, you know. We’ve been going for years,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs looked online for tickets to see star Zach Bryan as soon as the sale began.

“It was within 10 minutes of the tickets going on sale,” she said.

Gibbs thought she paid $728 for four tickets but got a real shock when she received her receipt. It only showed three tickets with a charge of $3256.89 applied to her credit card.

“I was immediately just sick to my stomach,” Gibbs said.

Beware of fake concert ticket websites

It turns out the website she chose to buy the tickets from was fake and the first to appear on the browser, listed as an ad.

“I was just in a hurry and trying to get it done so I could get on with my day and just really fell victim,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs felt confident she wouldn’t be charged because she used a credit card, but she struggled to have the issue resolved, despite providing documentation.

“I just kept getting this denied, denied, denied,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs showed FOX31 a letter Cheyenne Frontier Days sent to her credit card company confirming the tickets were fake and would not be accepted.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Capitol One’s corporate headquarters and asked for an investigation. Within days, Gibbs received good news.

“I received an email saying, OK, we’ve reversed the charges. If there was any interest accrued or any other fees, let us know,” Gibbs said.

Protect yourself from ticket scams

The country music fan said she wanted to tell her story to warn others of the scam and encourage anyone who becomes a victim to seek help.

Gibbs advised anyone looking for tickets online to stick with browsers and websites they have used before or buy from the box office if possible.

“Just take your time,” she said.

Fake ticket websites are quickly taken down after they make enough money. Fans should keep in mind that venues are not responsible for illegally duplicated tickets.

Never photograph your ticket to post on social media. Scammers can use the image to make duplicates that, if used successfully, will leave you unable to use your ticket.

Consumer experts say fans should carefully check web addresses for any suspicious wording or unusual-looking links and confirm the credit card company’s fraud protection policy.