Some Colorado school districts keep mask policy in place for remainder of school year

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced the state has lifted the face covering policy but some school districts said they will keep it in place for the upcoming school year.

Denver Public Schools will continue to require students and faculty to wear a mask during in-person learning on all school campuses.

“We do not have plans to change our mask policy for the remainder of the school year. We will continue to work with our health partners to determine what our mask policy will be for the coming school year.,” a DPS spokesperson said.

Jefferson County announced moving to Level Clear on Thursday but said that the Jefferson County School District will keep the face covering requirement.

“The change to Level Clear does not impact in-person school protocols. Indoor mask requirements still apply, and quarantines will still be implemented according to the guidelines,” Jeffco School District said.

The Adams 12 School District, which has schools from Broomfield down to Federal Heights, will also continue requiring masks until the end of the school year.

“In an effort to maximize consistency, minimize distractions and allow students and staff to stay focused on learning, all health and safety protocols, including wearing of face coverings, will stay in place for all students and staff for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

“Additionally, this approach allows us to limit state-mandated quarantines that would prevent kids from finishing school in person. We will revisit these protocols prior to the launch of district summer programs on June 1,” Adams 12 said.

Douglas County Schools are waiting on guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“The Douglas County School District (DCSD) continues to closely monitor updates to guidance and restrictions surrounding COVID-19. We are awaiting written mask guidance from CDPHE to determine how this impacts our students and staff for the remainder of this school year. DCSD’s last day of school is Tuesday, May 25,” Paula Hans, DCSD Public Information Officer said.