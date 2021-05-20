LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Three students at Mead High School are facing suspension after an incident district officials are calling “detrimental behavior.”

The St. Vrain Valley School District claims three high school students re-enacted George Floyd’s death on school grounds.

According to a disciplinary letter sent to one of the student’s parents:

“One student spread black exhaust residue on his face, while (another) kneeled on his neck, holding his hands behind his back. A third student kneeled on the student’s back, with his hand shaped like a gun, pointed into the student’s side. This image was posted on social media. Several students witnessed the students’ actions. The reenactment, as well as the post, is substantially detrimental to the School as it caused and is causing substantial disruption to the School, students and staff at Mead High School.”

The Mead Police Department said the school resource officers were working with the high school to investigate the incident.

A change.org petition was created to sign after the incident hit social media and more people are learning of it.

FOX31 spoke to the mother of one of the students facing repercussions and she said she will not sign the document. She said what her son did had nothing to do with what happened to George Floyd.

