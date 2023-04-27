WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that involved a school bus and a tanker carrying oil on Thursday.

The crash was reported around 7:25 a.m. near Highway 52 and Weld County Road 65.

CSP said there were 20 kids on the school bus at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured.

The driver of the tanker was injured and was flown to the hospital on a medical helicopter.

The tanker was carrying oil and a small leak was reported.

CSP did not say which school the bus was from. The cause of the crash is under investigation.