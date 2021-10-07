School bus with 18 students involved in crash in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — A crash involving a school bus and an SUV was reported Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7:07 a.m. near Highway 60 and CR-19.

Front Range Fire Rescue said one person was extricated from the SUV and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

There were 18 students and one bus driver on the school bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported from the bus, according to FRFR.

The Johnstown Police Department said Hwy-60 in the area of CR-19 is closed. There is no estimated time of reopening.

A second school bus arrived at the scene of the crash around 7:50 a.m. and took the people on the bus to Sticker Stadium where students were reunited with their parents.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.