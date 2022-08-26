BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. near Highway 287 and Lookout Road and involved three vehicles and a school bus.

CSP said four people were taken to the hospital with no major injuries reported.

The Boulder Valley School District said a driver and student were on the bus at the time of the crash and they were not injured.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of Highway 287 are closed near Erie and to expect delays.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.