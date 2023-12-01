DENVER (KDVR) — A school bus crashed with a semi truck Friday afternoon in Morgan County.

The call was reported around 4:30 p.m. at County Road 20 along County Road T5, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Four children of the 11 on the bus were injured and had been released by medical staff Friday night, according to CSP.

The school bus appeared to be at fault, a CSP spokesperson said.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital. The bus driver appeared to have serious bodily injury, but both were expected to survive.