DENVER (KDVR) — A Cherry Creek School District employee has been accused of sexually assaulting a child on a school bus, a Greenwood Village Police Department offense report said.

Wayne Smith, 77, was arrested on July 6 on charges of felony sex assault on an at-risk child and two counts of tampering with evidence, according to the district.

Greenwood Village Police were told by a district middle school principal on Feb. 1 about the alleged “inappropriate touching” of a disabled student, the report said. Smith was fired on Feb. 2, according to the district.

Wayne Lee Smith, 77, arrested for felony sexual assault of an at-risk child and two counts of tampering with evidence (Photo credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

The alleged incident that occurred on Jan. 12 came to light after bus video surveillance was reviewed. The report said the video showed the 12-year-old child playing with a cell phone that Smith allegedly gave to her. He then moved next to her and allegedly touched the child inappropriately, the report said.

Smith is also accused of tampering with the surveillance camera by putting tape over it later that same day, the report said.

Another similar incident was discovered through the videos on Jan. 25, the report said.

Investigators contacted several parents of the children who rode on the same bus, but most of the children are disabled and nonverbal.

A few parents noted some behavioral changes in their children but could not confirm if there was something associated with a bus ride, as the children were nonresponsive.

CCSD letter to parents about the arrest

The school district sent an email on July 7 to all parents of children who rode the bus with Smith.

We are required by law to inform parents when an employee has been charged with certain felonies. Late Thursday evening, the Cherry Creek School District learned that Wayne Lee Smith, a former bus driver and bus assistant for Cherry Creek Schools, was arrested on July 6, 2023, and charged with felony sex assault on an at-risk child and two counts of tampering with evidence. Wayne Smith was terminated from his employment with CCSD on February 2, 2023, immediately after allegations of his misconduct surfaced. The district notified the Greenwood Village Police Department (GVPD) of the allegations and has been working with them throughout their investigation. In accordance with mandatory parental notification laws, this communication is being shared with families of all students who rode the bus with Wayne Smith going back to his start date back in 2019. Wayne Smith worked for the district from January 2019 to February 2023.

Smith’s case is still active in the judicial process.