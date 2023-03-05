WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – The family of Brian Bunnell, who was tragically killed while backcountry snowboarding in December, has started a scholarship in his honor.

“Our hope is that this ongoing scholarship keeps Brian’s impactful legacy alive and recognizes students who are enthusiastic about science, chemistry, and living life to the fullest,” Kelly Bunnell, Brian’s wife said.

Brian was passionate about life, science and the outdoors.

“We were out in the backcountry on Berthoud pass and we got caught in an avalanche and he didn’t make it,” Dade Bunnell, one of Brian’s sons, said.

His sons are members of the Winter Park Competition Center, according to Aimee Lewis, a spokesperson for the organization.

“Brian was a beloved member of the Competition Center family, and we will continue to support the Bunnell family in every way possible, as Dade and Curran continue to train and travel this competition season,” Lewis said.

Brian, who was 44, was backcountry snowboarding with his sons when he was caught in an avalanche at Nitro Chute, just north of Berthoud Pass summit.

“We’re just working through it,” Dade said.

Brian was a chemistry teacher at Conifer High School.

“We wanted to continue seeing the presence of my father and the impact he had to have it continue living on,” Dade said.

In honor of Brian’s dedication to the school, a permanent and ongoing scholarship in his name was formed to be awarded to a student who personifies his love for adventure and learning science.

“We look forward to awarding this scholarship every year in Brian’s honor and it brings us comfort to know that the extraordinary influence he had on his students and the Conifer community will continue on,” Kelly said.

You can contribute to the scholarship fund here.

Brian leaves behind his wife of 20 years and his three sons. The family has started a GoFundMe.

According to Dade, the scholarship will be awarded to one of two seniors at Conifer High School on its Senior Award Night.