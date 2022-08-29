DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Sheriff’s Department wants people to be on the lookout for a scammer who is posing as a member of the department and asking people for money for failing to appear in court for a subpoena.

According to a news release, the impersonator will “spoof” the Denver Sheriff Department information telephone number on the victim’s caller ID, but gives the victims a different call back number. The scammer is reportedly telling victims they were served a subpoena, failed to appear in court and need to pay a fine.

The Denver Sheriff’s Department said the victims have been instructed to go to the courthouse to meet the deputy sheriff or pay the fees by cash or wire transfer the money.

The department says any member of its staff would not ask for payment for not appearing in court, call a person to contact them or set up an in-person meeting for cash payment for not appearing in court.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, the Denver Sheriff’s Department asks you to contact your local police department or call the Denver DA’s Fraud Hotline at 720-913-9179. You can also report suspected fraud to the attorney general’s office through Stop Fraud Colorado.