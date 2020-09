DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s office is warning of callers pretending to be from Social Security saying there is a warrant that must be paid by purchasing gift cards.

The Sheriff’s office advises victims that warrants are never paid in gift cards and the best response is to hang up.

SCAM ALERT!! We are taking lots of reports about Social Security calling stating victims have warrants. Warrants need to be paid through purchasing gift cards DING DING DING Big Red Flag..hang up! Sadly we have many victims..last one $1600. Spread the word, pls retweet. pic.twitter.com/UokYI6qOzG — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) September 17, 2020