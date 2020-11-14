Scam alert: Fort Collins police warn of officer impersonator calling residents

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins Police Services wants residents to be aware of a scam involving a person pretending to be a law enforcement officer.

According to FCPS, it has received several reports of a person calling residents and claiming to be “Lt. Trombley.”

The caller says there’s a warrant for the resident’s arrest and the resident must make a payment to avoid being arrested.

The call is a scam.

FCPS urged residents to hang up immediately if they receive such a call.

“Do not share personal information or provide payment. Legitimate government agencies (police, the IRS, etc) will never call and demand payment over the phone,” FCPS said in a statement.

Anyone who believes they may have a warrant or other legal issue can call FCPS at: 970-419-3273.