Saving heat saves money, tips on how to keep warm for less

DENVER (KDVR) – Electricity and natural gas prices are at record highs in Colorado. Reducing energy with low or no-cost measures can help reduce costs by 20 to 30%, according to Colorado State University Extension.
Do-it-yourself ideas from CSU Extension that can be used for homeowners and renters:
Windows, doors and sealing
- Check for leaks around windows
- Clean tracks for a good seal
- Lock windows for better seal
- Caulk and weather-strip exterior doors and windows as needed
- Use a door sweep to reduce air leakage under exterior doors
- Caulk and seal leaks where plumbing, ducting, or electrical wiring penetrates through exterior walls, floors and ceilings
- Install foam gaskets behind electrical outlets and switch plates on exterior walls
- Open blinds and shades on sunny winter days, and close them at night
- Install storm windows over single pane windows or use plastic film window kits
HVAC – Heating, ventilation and air conditioning
- Set your thermostat as low as comfortable (68 F is suggested) when you are at home
- Set back the thermostat to 60 F at night or when no one is at home
- Set back the thermostat to 50-55 F when the house is empty for over 24 hours
- Install a programmable thermostat to automatically provide these setbacks
- Operate the system on the “auto” fan setting on the thermostat
- Have your furnace checked annually by a trained professional
- Replace furnace filters once a month during the heating season
Attics, Basements and Crawlspaces
- Inspect all visible ductwork
- Check for holes that go from a heated space to a basement or attic, caulk or foam were needed
- Seal all joints in ducts with duct mastic
- Make sure heating registers are not blocked or closed (as closed registers add pressure to ducts and can make them leak)
- Insulate ducts passing through unheated spaces
Water Heater and Leaky Faucets
- Turn the temperature setting down to 120 F
- Fix any leaky faucets, hot water faucets are costly
Pipes
- Disconnect, drain and store any garden hoses
- Exposed water pipes in uninsulated spaces such as in a crawlspace, attic, or exterior wall should be protected with foam insulating sleeves to prevent burst pipes
Insulation
- Upgrade recessed can light fixtures to ones that are rated for insulation contact and air tightness
- Upgrade attic insulation to R-49 or greater (higher R values mean greater insulation levels and thus more energy savings)
- Insulate exterior heated basement walls to at least R-11
- Insulate floors over unheated areas to R-19
Woodburning Fireplaces
- Close your fireplace damper, seal the opening when the fireplace is not being used
- Use a chimney balloon to plug air leaks in lightly used or inactive fireplaces
Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program benefits can include repairs or replacement of a home’s primary heating system and weatherization services. Information about the application process, eligibility or the LEAP program is available online.
The Arapahoe County Weatherization Division installs many of these energy-saving measures at no cost for eligible homeowners and renters. Services may include: energy audit, furnace and water heater safety test, insulation, sealing, LED light bulbs, storm windows and furnace replacement if eligible.
Check the weatherization webpage for information about eligibility and services.