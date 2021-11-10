Saving heat saves money, tips on how to keep warm for less

Infrared heaters work by heating objects, not the air. As such, they won’t dry out the air or stir up dust, making them a healthier alternative for some.

DENVER (KDVR) – Electricity and natural gas prices are at record highs in Colorado. Reducing energy with low or no-cost measures can help reduce costs by 20 to 30%, according to Colorado State University Extension.

Do-it-yourself ideas from CSU Extension that can be used for homeowners and renters:

Windows, doors and sealing

Check for leaks around windows Clean tracks for a good seal Lock windows for better seal Caulk and weather-strip exterior doors and windows as needed

Use a door sweep to reduce air leakage under exterior doors

Caulk and seal leaks where plumbing, ducting, or electrical wiring penetrates through exterior walls, floors and ceilings

Install foam gaskets behind electrical outlets and switch plates on exterior walls

Open blinds and shades on sunny winter days, and close them at night

Install storm windows over single pane windows or use plastic film window kits

HVAC – Heating, ventilation and air conditioning

Set your thermostat as low as comfortable (68 F is suggested) when you are at home

Set back the thermostat to 60 F at night or when no one is at home

Set back the thermostat to 50-55 F when the house is empty for over 24 hours

Install a programmable thermostat to automatically provide these setbacks

Operate the system on the “auto” fan setting on the thermostat

Have your furnace checked annually by a trained professional

Replace furnace filters once a month during the heating season

Attics, Basements and Crawlspaces

Inspect all visible ductwork

Check for holes that go from a heated space to a basement or attic, caulk or foam were needed

Seal all joints in ducts with duct mastic

Make sure heating registers are not blocked or closed (as closed registers add pressure to ducts and can make them leak)

Insulate ducts passing through unheated spaces

Water Heater and Leaky Faucets

Turn the temperature setting down to 120 F

Fix any leaky faucets, hot water faucets are costly

Pipes

Disconnect, drain and store any garden hoses

Exposed water pipes in uninsulated spaces such as in a crawlspace, attic, or exterior wall should be protected with foam insulating sleeves to prevent burst pipes

Insulation

Upgrade recessed can light fixtures to ones that are rated for insulation contact and air tightness

Upgrade attic insulation to R-49 or greater (higher R values mean greater insulation levels and thus more energy savings)

Insulate exterior heated basement walls to at least R-11

Insulate floors over unheated areas to R-19

Woodburning Fireplaces

Close your fireplace damper, seal the opening when the fireplace is not being used

Use a chimney balloon to plug air leaks in lightly used or inactive fireplaces

Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program benefits can include repairs or replacement of a home’s primary heating system and weatherization services. Information about the application process, eligibility or the LEAP program is available online.

The Arapahoe County Weatherization Division installs many of these energy-saving measures at no cost for eligible homeowners and renters. Services may include: energy audit, furnace and water heater safety test, insulation, sealing, LED light bulbs, storm windows and furnace replacement if eligible.

Check the weatherization webpage for information about eligibility and services.