‘Save Casa Bonita’ rally planned Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — The group that created a campaign to “Save Casa Bonita” has planned a rally on Saturday.

The rally will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the sidewalk on Colfax, directly in front of Casa Bonita.

Event organizers said, “Please wear a face mask, be safe, and be respectful of the Lamar Station shopping center. Please park offsite so our group is not seen as a nuisance. The Cordial Lounge just west of Pierce St. is permanently closed, so that may be an option, The Art Hub behind there should be ok and there is also parking just north, on Lakewood Pl.”

The campaign to “Save Casa Bonita” was started in March. As of Friday, the gofundme has raised $44,970.

Summit Family Restaurants Inc, which does business as Casa Bonita, filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on April 6.

The restaurant, which has been around since 1974, hasn’t been open since spring of 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.