Santa sighting at Loveland Ski Area, winter resorts celebrate snowfall

LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (KDVR) — Fifteen inches of fresh powder on the mountains is hard to pass up, even for Santa Claus. The jolly fella in red made a stop at the Loveland Ski Area for a run or two Friday.

It was a good day for winter enthusiasts in the high country with resorts recording several inches of fresh snow. Arapahoe Basin said it registered 6 inches of new snow in the morning with it falling steadily all day.

Credit Arapahoe Basin / Ian Zinner

Credit Arapahoe Basin / Ian Zinner

Credit Arapahoe Basin / Ian Zinner

Winter Park got almost a foot of new snow which allowed the resort to open more terrain and lifts. The Winter Park Torchlight Parade with spectacular fireworks drew an amazing crowd.

Photo credit: Winter Park Resort