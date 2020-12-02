Santa needs your help delivering Christmas to young Colorado hospital patients

For the 12th year, volunteers will load a caravan of exotic cars and escort Santa as he delivers Christmas gifts to young patients at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (Photo courtesy: Ferrari of Denver)

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) – It’s a long-time Colorado Christmas tradition. And this year, organizers need your help more than ever.

For the 12th year in a row, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is teaming up with Ferrari of Denver for a rally and toy drive.

On Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m., exotic car owners will meet at the dealership in Highlands Ranch, load up their cars with donated toys, and escort Santa to the hospital to deliver gifts for young patients. But because of the coronavirus, collecting toys is much more difficult. Still, canceling the event wasn’t an option.

“Everyone on the staff at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, the last couple of years, let us know that if we are not able to perform, the kids — not just for the holidays, but for the entire year — would not have gifts. And you know, it’s just a tough time right now. If you can imagine, say your parents own a restaurant, and they’re not able to operate, and they have loss of revenue, and all of the sudden you have a sick child in the hospital, the last thing you’re thinking about are the holiday,” said Steven Wiskow, director of marketing at Ferrari of Denver.

Wiskow says there are three ways people can help this year. First, you can deliver a new, unwrapped toy to the Ferrari dealership on County Line Road in Highlands Ranch. Second, business owners can collect toys at their own businesses and then join the rally on Dec. 12. The third option is the easiest: you can visit this Holiday Gift List set up by the hospital to buy specific gifts for young patients. The gifts will be delivered to the Ferrari dealership, and then delivered with the rest of the toys.