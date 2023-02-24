Sand Creek High School student arrested for having handgun on campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A high school student was arrested for being in possession of a handgun on the school campus Friday morning on Feb. 24, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Courtesy of FOX21 News

Shortly after 10:10 a.m., officials at Sand Creek High School, located at 7005 North Carefree Circle, were advised that a student had a handgun and was still on campus. Administration, security, and the school resource officer investigated the allegation and subsequently contacted the teen boy.

The student was found to be in possession of a handgun and was taken into custody and arrested for various weapons-related charges.

CSPD stated the school was briefly placed on a “Hold” status, however, student instruction was not seriously affected.

There is no ongoing concern for student or staff safety at this time, said CSPD.