Sammie gets a princess ball while waiting for a heart transplant

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) – There is a magical age when little girls dream of becoming a princess and that wish is coming true for Sammie Velarde.

“For the first time in forever, I’ll getting what I’m dreaming of,” says Sammie.

Earlier this week Sammie was fitted for her choice of a princess dress thanks to the Bridal Collection.

She was also visited by Elsa and Anna from Frozen.

Many other very generous businesses contributed to an afternoon to remember.

Sammie will be 4 years old in November. She was born with a heart defect and has had ten surgeries so far.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation was preparing for a visit to Disney but with COVID -19 they had to make different plans.

Little Sammie will now have her own Princess Ball at the Broadmoore in a few weeks.

Sammie’s Mom, Sophia, says that she is beyond excited and hasn’t stopped talking about her new dress.

Sammie is on a waitlist for a heart transplant.

The Children’s Organ Transplant Association has set up a fund to help fund Sammie’s transplant costs.