Sam Watson to be Englewood’s new police chief

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Deputy Police Chief Sam Watson is stepping up as the Englewood police chief beginning Aug. 20.

The City of Englewood announced Monday current Police Chief John Collins is retiring from the force after 43 years of service.

Watson, who has served as deputy police chief since 2017, began service at the Englewood Police Department in 1988 as a patrol officer.

Watson has headed up three police divisions, including patrol operations, special operations and support services. He also was “integral to executing the design and construction” of the new police headquarters.

Watson also served as the City of Englewood’s designated incident commander for the COVID-19 crisis.

“I am very proud to be able to serve with and next to the fine men and women of our police department who are the most dedicated and hard-working people I know,” Watson said in a media statement. “Every member of our department, both sworn officers and non-sworn employees are members of our team and this is what makes this department great. Policing is a difficult and challenging profession, although with the strong support we have from our community it is very rewarding.”