Salvation Army will distribute 2,800 Thanksgiving meals in the Denver area

DENVER (KDVR) — The Salvation Army is serving 2,800 Thanksgiving meals and adapting plans to address COVID-19 concerns for 2020.

Meals will be delivered to people in the Crossroads, Lambuth Family Center, Harbor Light, and Aurora Day Resource Center shelters, motels, three Salvation Army Silvercrest senior living facilities and serve those experiencing homelessness from the canteen, the Salvation Army announced on Monday.

“We are passionate about feeding people in the place we call home. This meal is a Thanksgiving tradition for us, spanning more than 45 years,” says Jessica Trowbridge of King Soopers/City Market. “We are grateful for the work The Salvation Army does and are pleased to add another year to our partnership and our tradition of serving those in need.”

King Soopers donated all of the ingredients, which included: 1,600 lbs of turkey, 45 lbs of butter, 3,500 bottles of water, 3,500 dinner rolls, 400 pumpkin pies, and 1,500 pints of milk and more.