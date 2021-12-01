Salvation Army toy drive for children in need begins Dec. 1

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The 11th Annual Fox31/Channel 2 Toy Drive, with the Salvation Army and Macy’s, has begun. The goal for this year is to collect over 18,000 toys for children in need this Christmas.

The casual observer might just see a table full of toys in the Aurora Salvation Army warehouse. To a child, it is a happy moment they won’t soon forget.

Sadly, many children this Christmas will not receive a present at all.

“Rent, utilities, groceries those are a lot of things people are struggling to pay for,” Salvation Army representative Tori Jaworski said.

Last year in spite of the pandemic and lockdowns, over 18,000 toys were delivered to children up and down the front range. The need is even greater this year.

“We are hoping to provide 12,000 toys this year for kids in the Denver metro area, saw the need is there, it’s great,” Jaworski said.

Brand new, unwrapped toys are needed. There is no minimum or maximum on price. All toys will be delivered,

“It could be a drive-through at a Salvation Army location or we might also deliver it to their houses as well, either way however it happens, the kids that sign up for our program are going to get their toys this Christmas,” Jaworski said.

Drop off that new toy at any Macy’s store, King Soopers, at FOX 31 or anywhere you see the barrel.