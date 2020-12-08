Salvation Army Toy Drive continues; 10,000 more toys needed

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The FOX31, Channel 2 and Salvation Army Annual Toy Drive is collecting new, unwrapped toys to be given to children who otherwise would go without during this Christmas season.

If there was ever a year to roll up our sleeves and buckle down, 2020 would be it. The FOX31 and Channel 2 Salvation Army Toy Drive is in full swing right now. More than 8,000 toys have already been donated.

“We are doing well, we have a ways to go, another 10,000, but we are making progress,” said Salvation Army Major Richard Pease.

In football parlance, we are at halftime and the game is far from over.

“We need another 10,000 toys, and we certainly need more monetary donations,” said Pease.

It does not take much to make a difference; all that is needed is you.

“We need you to go out now and buy a new unwrapped toy and drop it off at one of our donation barrels and drop it off at the Salvation Army, you can drop it off at a warehouse, if you don’t want to go out to the store, you can go online and have items shipped directly to us,” said Pease.

You can also head over to Macy’s, where the Angel Tree will be waiting.

“Here is Brooke, age seven, and she wants a Toilet Trouble tabletop game. Go shopping for the game, attach the angel to it, drop it in the barrel, and we will make sure that Brooke gets that game,” said Pease.

We are in the third quarter now, plenty of time to score points and win the game.

“I am confident that we will win the game; we will win one for the Gipper.”

And the children.