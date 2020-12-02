Salvation Army toy drive aims to help Denver-area kids in need during difficult year

AURORA (KDVR) – Every year, the Salvation Army toy drive provides gifts to children who would otherwise not get one. This year, the need is even greater.

The power of a toy, just one toy, has not escaped the Salvation Army.

“I think a toy is really just hope in wrapping paper,” said Salvation Army Major Richard Pease.

On any given Christmas, thousands of children in the Denver metro area will not receive a Christmas gift.

“Waking up in the morning and going down and seeing nothing under the tree, I can’t think of anything more heartbreaking,” said Pease.

Christmas 2020 would be the Grinch’s dream come true if it wasn’t for the Salvation Army Toy Drive.

“Every Christmas the Salvation Army partners with the community to collect toys,” said Pease.

To donate is simple: all you have to do is drop off a brand-new unwrapped toy suitable for a kid at a Salvation Army location or you can simply make a donation online.

Alternatively, you can stop by a Macy’s department store.

“We are going to see a Christmas tree with all of these wishes on the tree and all you have to do is pick one up and take care of the child,” said Shama Dhanecha, Macy’s Cherry Creek store manager.

Once collected, the toys will be sorted, wrapped in bags and will be given to families at one of five Salvation Army Corps centers in the Denver metro area — turning Christmas into a Merry Christmas.