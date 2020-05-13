Salvation Army distributes 3,000 boxes of food to local families in need

DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of people in their cars queued up early Tuesday morning, hoping to get a little help from the Salvation Army Denver.

“Today we will have distributed 3,000 food boxes,” said Major Mike Dickinson with Salvation Army Denver.

The Salvation Army Intermountain Division had been preparing for this event for only two weeks. The mission was simple: get food to those in need.

“The Army behind the Army is volunteers, corporate partners and donors, and so we called in some favors,” Dickinson said.

Hundreds of volunteers directed, prepared and loaded the care boxes into awaiting vehicles, which produced a lot of smiles.

“People are becoming very desperate, and so this means everything,” said Dickinson.

Some of the donations went to families dealing with health issues.

“At my house, my brother has (stage 4) cancer and my wife has back problems, so I’m the caregiver. So it means the world,” said one recipient.

The Salvation Army says it is still looking for more corporations to step up and partner with them.

FOX31 and Channel 2 are holding a virtual food drive alongside the Salvation Army. You can donate online.