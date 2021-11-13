Salvation Army now accepting applications for Christmas assistance

DENVER (KDVR) — Meals and gifts, that’s what the Salvation Army hopes to collect for families around the metro Denver area.

The plan is to collect food or funds to feed hundreds of families and stock up to 12,000 toys to give as gifts.

“That extra gift that they might not be able to afford, themselves, maybe a meal on their table,” Major Troy Trimmer of the Salvation Army of Metro Denver said.

If you or a family you know wants help from the Salvation Army you can start applying with them now. Trimmer said they do need some information if you plan to apply.

“Proof of residence, they need to have a photo ID,” Trimmer said.

While there is a cutoff date for families to apply, Trimmer said families who don’t make the date could still get help if donations are higher than expected.

“In case we have an overabundance of donations because of the outpouring in the community,” Trimmer said.

If you want to apply for assistance or donate to the Salvation Army you can do so online. Of course, there’s always the traditional, reliable way to donate.

“They go by our red kettles that are outside of stores,” Trimmer said.

Families have until Nov. 17 to apply for Christmas assistance.