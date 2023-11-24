DENVER (KDVR) — A Salmonella outbreak that has been linked to cantaloupes has spread to 17 new states and caused 99 illnesses and two deaths.

So far, only two people have reported a Salmonella-related illness in Colorado, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, some states, like Minnesota, have reported as many as 13 cases.

Since the CDC last provided an update on the bacteria spread on Nov. 17, an additional 56 people have reported infections in 17 states. Canada is also investigating the outbreak and has linked illness in Canada with the same Salmonella strain to cantaloupes.

In total, 45 people have been hospitalized across 32 states. The matter is actively under investigation.

To combat the spread, the CDC has issued a recall for certain brands of cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit that included cantaloupe chunks.

A full list of recalled products can be found at fda.gov, but the general items recalled are:

Whole cantaloupes that might have a sticker reading “Malichita” or Rudy,” with the number “4050” and “product of Mexico.” These are Trufresh and Crown Jewels products.

Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes, including cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys and fruit medleys. These were sold in Oklahoma stores between Oct. 30 and Nov. 10.

ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products, including chunks of cantaloupe in clamshell packaging and pineapple spears in the same packaging. These were sold in stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes, including seasonal blend, melon mixes and fruit mixes. They were packed in clear square or round plastic containers and sold in stores across Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Anyone who has these fruits should throw them away or return them to the store where they were bought. Wash all items and surfaces the recalled fruit touched with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

If you begin to experience symptoms, call your doctor.

Symptoms include diarrhea and a fever over 102 degrees, diarrhea for over 3 days that isn’t improving, bloody diarrhea, so much vomiting that fluids cannot be kept down and signs of dehydration like not peeing much, dry mouth and throat or feeling dizzy when standing.

Salmonella symptoms typically begin within 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment within a week, but for folks with weakened immune systems or vulnerable populations like children under 5 years and adults over 65 years, Salmonella infections may require medical treatment or hospitalization.