Sales tax payment deadline extended for struggling Colorado restaurants

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Wednesday that will provide tax relief for restaurants, bars and food trucks that have been hit hard financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive order extends the state sales tax payment deadline for 30 days for the month of November for restaurants, bars and food trucks for up to $2,000.

The intent of the Executive Order is to give advance notice to bars and restaurants now about extending the November collections deadline, ahead of the special legislative session, when the General Assembly will take up legislation to allow bars and restaurants to retain up to $2,000 per month in sales tax for the months of November through February to help keep their doors open during the challenging winter months.

“Colorado’s restaurants, bars, and food trucks are among the small businesses that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic. We all want to keep these businesses open as a vital part of our lives and culture, which is why I’m proud to be working with a group of bipartisan legislators to provide much needed tax relief,” said Gov. Polis. “This is the kind of collaboration and cooperation that we need during this challenging time and can serve as an example to other states about how together we can swiftly respond to this the economic consequences of the pandemic.”