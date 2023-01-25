SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Construction in Superior neighborhoods is progressing a year after the Marshall Fire.

In the Sagamore neighborhood, where the Marshall Fire reduced Basanti Kaul’s home to rubble a year ago, the widow and retired teacher saw her rebuild plans coming to fruition Wednesday.

“Hearing this noise, a woodpecker’s tap, it’s annoying to some people,” Kaul said, adding, “I welcome it because this is the advent of what is to come. I can’t believe it. Neither can my friends.”

Superior rebuilding is ‘bittersweet’

Superior Mayor Mark Lacis said the town has issued two certificates for occupancy so far, the first on the anniversary of the fire.

“It’s bittersweet,” Lacis said. “We want to celebrate all of the building permits that have been issued. We’re happy for everybody who was able to rebuild, but we’re also mindful of the fact that there’s a lot of people that aren’t yet at the stage and who will never get to this stage.”

Superior lost 385 homes to the Marshall Fire. Lacis said they’ve issued about 150 building permits so far and there are another 25 under review.

“We’re slowly but surely getting in close to the halfway point, but it’s going to take years for this community to fully rebuild and recover,” Lacis said.

Kaul said initially, she was looking to move into her new home in November or December. Now, builders tell her the plan is to get her back into Sagamore this July.

Homebuilders Boulder Creek Neighborhoods told FOX31 they are currently working with more than 85 homeowners in all stages of the rebuilding process. They expect their first family to move in late March or early April.