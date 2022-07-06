7 men walk into Safeway and steal two full carts of beer on Fourth of July (Credit: Louisville PD)

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – A brazen robbery allegedly occurred on Independence Day after seven men entered a grocery store, filled some carts and left without stopping at the checkout counter.

Louisville Police said that at roughly 4:20 p.m. on Monday, a mini-van entered the parking lot of the Safeway located at 910 West Cherry St.

Seven men then left the vehicle and walked into the grocery store before heading straight to the alcohol aisle. There, they filled two carts with cases of alcohol and proceeded to head straight for the exit, sidestepping the purchasing process altogether.

The seven suspects are now wanted for questioning by the Louisville Police Department.

If you were at this specific Safeway during the time of the incident, please contact Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444. You can also reach out to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.