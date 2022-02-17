Safeway reaches deal with local union

DENVER (KDVR) — Albertsons Safeway has reached a tentative deal with its unionized workers in Colorado and Wyoming.

The deal was reached on Thursday. Workers with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 are set to vote next week on the tentative three-year agreement.

“This industry-leading contract is the richest Safeway/Albertsons contract in the country,” Local 7 President Kim Cordova said in a statement. “This agreement, which was secured without the need for a strike, ensures that workers receive paid sick leave, fair pay, a safe workplace, and access to affordable health care. It is also proof of what can happen when workers and the Union are treated with respect at the negotiating table.”

In a statement, Alberstons Safeway the agreement covers 51 stores along the Front Range, Colorado Springs, the Western Slope and Rock Springs, Wyo.

“We appreciate the union’s partnership in reaching this tentative agreement that includes significant benefits to our associates,” the company said.