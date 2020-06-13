Safeway-Albertsons’ stores cutting ‘Appreciation Pay’ for grocery store employees

DENVER (KDVR) — Safeway-Albertsons’ grocery stores notified the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) on Friday that grocery workers will no longer receive the additional $2.00 an hour bonus called “Appreciation Pay.”

UFCW says that grocery store employees risk their lives to keep their communities fed during this pandemic and are potentially exposing themselves and their families to COVID-19 as states reopen.

Kim Cordova, the President of UFCW Local 7 issued the following statement:

“For almost four months, grocery workers have put their lives and their family’s lives at risk to protect and serve the communities in a global pandemic. They do so because they care about their jobs and their livelihoods. Grocery companies, including Safeway/Albertsons, have seen record profits during this pandemic as customers who stay at home buy more groceries. Taking away these Essential Heroes’ hourly bonus of $2 an hour shows a complete disregard for the dangers these workers face every day just to do their jobs.

As COVID-19 cases spike in communities across the United States it’s clear the danger has not gone away. We demand that Safeway/Albertsons reinstate Appreciation Pay for these frontline workers. UFCW Local 7 has over 100 grocery members who have tested positive for the virus and have lost three grocery members to COVID-19. We do not want to lose anymore and will continue to fight for our member’s safety and fair pay during this pandemic.”

The union says they continue to call on Safeway/Albertsons to provide their employees with the necessary PPE, testing, institute paid sick leave, and improve safety measures to keep both workers and customers safe.