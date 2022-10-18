DENVER (KDVR) — Prepared chicken salad meals sold at Safeway and Albertsons stores have been recalled in five states because tree nuts are not listed under the ingredients.

Albertsons Companies announced the voluntary recall on Tuesday “after a customer reported having an adverse reaction,” the company said in a news release. The products contain cashews, which can cause serious or life-threatening reactions for people who are allergic to tree nuts. But the cashews were not listed under the ingredients list, the company said.

The recalled chicken-salad products include:

ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad, 12 oz. The product is in a clear plastic container with four compartments. The impacted products have sell-by dates up to and including Oct. 20. UPC: 21352400000

ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad, 12 oz. (Credit: Albertsons Companies)

Chicken Salad Sandwich Club 18-Inch Tray. The product is a black tray with 16 pre-made sandwiches. The impacted products have sell-by dates up to and including Oct. 20. UPC: 29615900000

Chicken Salad Sandwich Club 18-Inch Tray. (Credit: Albertsons Companies)

The products were sold in Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming, according to the company.

“Consumers who have allergies or severe sensitivities to tree nuts (cashews) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items,” Albertsons Companies said in a statement. “These consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.”

Consumers with questions can contact Albertsons Companies customer service at 1-877-723-3929. The line is open Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.