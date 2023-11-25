DENVER (KDVR) — The high country is a popular spot all year round and there are extra hazards in the winter.

Experts say as traffic picks up, it’s a good time to remind folks of safety tips.

“The backcountry is starting to wake back up from the fall,” Jake Smith with the Alpine Rescue Team said.

The snow is here to stay, for the season at least, so that means trips to the high country are increasing.

“We’re certainly seeing heightened activity across the state, in general, as we switch seasons here,” Smith said.

Last year, the season began with a string of deaths in the high country, it was an active avalanche season.

“I think partially, because of those fatalities, we got more messaging out so the curve kind of flattened back out with regards to that,” Smith said.

Folks at APT remind outdoor enthusiasts to be mindful of certain areas if they plan to visit the high country.

“Areas like Berthoud Pass, Jones Pass is another good area, same with Loveland Pass,” Smith said, “a lot of these areas that seem very benign, they kind of lull people into this sense of safety. They’re still backcountry areas.”

Another reminder: it’s getting darker earlier outside.

If you’re starting a hike when the sun’s out, be sure to know if it’ll still be daylight when you’re done.

“It’s also deceptively easy for you to get lost on an out-and-back trail just because coming out looks very different,” Smith said.

Alpine Rescue Team is part of the Colorado Gives Day fundraiser. Those who wish to contribute can donate on the website.