DENVER (KDVR) — If the Colorado Avalanche win their next game at home, Denver fans will be celebrating a major championship for the first time in years.

With Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final being played in Denver Friday night, the Denver Police Department is bracing for celebrations across the city from major watch parties and a packed crowd at Ball Arena.

Officials are expected to address how they will handle safety and security citywide, in the event the Avs win the Stanley Cup. You can watch an update from DPD live at 2 p.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.