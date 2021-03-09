‘Safer with Foam’ campaign seeks to help struggling Colorado breweries

DENVER (KDVR) – The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have negatively impacted the Colorado beer industry, according to the Colorado Brewer’s Guild.

“The impact of the pandemic and changing consumer behavior on the craft beer industry in Colorado is devastating,” says Shawnee Adelson, executive director of the Colorado Brewers Guild.

“The ability to sell beer in a community-style taproom was a pillar of success for many of Colorado’s breweries, and they’ve had a challenging year navigating the changing landscape.”

A record 33 Colorado-based breweries have closed since March 2020. Most of the the 392 remaining breweries have reported flat or declining sales and the production of beer is down an average of 30 to 40 percent, according to the guild.

The “Safer With Foam” campaign initiative encourages beer lovers to:

Visit Colorado breweries in accordance with all local safety guidelines

Follow Colorado breweries on social media to show support and to stay updated on changing social distancing protocols

Donate directly to the Colorado Strong Fund

“A play on the Safer At Home of the past year, the Safer With Foam campaign encourages beer lovers to continue to support the breweries in their communities and help them survive this difficult time,” says Adelson.