Domestic violence shelter seeing more severe calls

DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. News has called the ripple effects COVID-19 has on an increase of violence against women a “shadow pandemic.”

Calls for help into SafeHouse Denver aren’t higher than before, but officials say they are getting more intense.

“Much of it has to do with the increased isolation. Isolation has always been a huge tactic of perpetrators of domestic violence to use to keep their victims away from loved ones and systems of support,” SafeHouse Denver Chief Program Officer Abby Hansen said. “What we see nowadays is the increased intensity of the calls. Although we might have the same number of folks coming into our services, their needs are so much greater than what we’ve seen in the past.”

February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and 16-24-year-olds are the age group with the highest reports of relationship violence. Tap here for resources for healthy teen relationship resources.

Here is a look at calls into the SafeHouse Denver the last four years:

SafeHouse Denver’s crisis and information calls since 2018. (KDVR)

The call numbers plummeted in 2020 and in 2021. Although the numbers didn’t appear to be back to pre-pandemic levels, Hansen said calls are more urgent, meaning the calls for help are more complex and the violence is more egregious.

She said COVID is aggravating the severity of intimate partner abuse.

“Perpetrators who are already choosing to use abusive behaviors, but on top of that have lost their jobs, maybe because they don’t have a job are increasing uses with substances — there are just more factors going on that contribute to a more intense situation,” Hansen said.

“A growing frustration of a loss of control,” said Kim Gorgen, a University of Denver psychology professor. “Can bubble over into other settings like into relationships, we see an explosion in rates of interpersonal violence.”

Hansen said signs of domestic violence aren’t always obvious.

“They think about somebody with the black eye or the split lip, you know, those outward signs of physical abuse, and certainly, that happens in abusive relationships,” Hansen said. “But the other piece that people don’t often think about is that element of emotional manipulation, can really have even more devastating impacts.”

Leaving an abusive relationship is often the most dangerous time for victims.

Hansen said healthy relationship expectations aren’t talked about enough in our culture. She recommends parents talk to their teens even before there are signs of abuse.

“Just opening that door, and instead of starting with questions, to start with, ‘I just want to let you know that it’s OK to talk with me about your relationship. If you have any questions about, you know, what’s going on in your relationship, or you just want to kind of talk with somebody saying about things that made me feel done or don’t feel good. I’m a safe person to talk to.’ Just starting that line of communication is so important,” Hansen said.

The SafeHouse Denver has a 24-hour crisis and information hotline where survivors can call and dig deep into safety planning. Here is the phone number you should use if you need help: 303-318-9989.

Individuals who are 15 years old and up can consent to their own services fully and confidentiality at the SafeHouse Denver. So parents can direct them there for a safe place to talk and the parent can’t know anything about what their teen is talking about.

“Relationships shouldn’t hurt. If you feel unsafe in your relationship, it’s not OK,” Hansen said.