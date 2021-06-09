Safe2Tell tips soar 49% from May 2020; suicide threats most reported

DENVER (KDVR) — As kids returned to school following remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Safe2Tell tips climbed.

In May, the program received 1,303 tips, a 49% increase in monthly tip volume compared to May 2020. Suicide threats, welfare checks and bullying are the top three categories reported.

To date, Safe2Tell has received 10,460 tips for the 2020-2021 school year, a 47% decrease over the 2019-2020 school year.

Summer break is here and Safe2Tell is still available 24/7, 365 days a year, even when kids aren’t in school.

Safe2Tell Colorado was created following the Columbine High School tragedy as an outlet for people to anonymously report threats or evidence of violence.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, any time. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app, which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.