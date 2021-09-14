Safe2Tell sees report increase as students return to in-person schooling

DENVER (KDVR) – State officials are tracking an increase in reports of threats of violence at schools across Colorado.

Attorney General Phil Weiser said tips to Safe2Tell increased 36% in August 2021 compared to August 2020. Much of the increase is attributed to children returning to schools from virtual learning.

The reported increase comes as a student was arrested Tuesday at Arvada High School. That student was accused of bringing a gun to school. No one was injured. Arvada police received a tip Tuesday morning that a student had a gun.

“People found out that he had [a gun],” said Arvada High School senior Tyler Hiner. “We went into lockdown. They caught him pretty quick.”

A pistol was discovered, police said, and a student was taken away in handcuffs.

“As students are going back to school, we’re seeing more reports [to] Safe2Tell,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The state reported a 36% increase of anonymous reports last month compared to August 2020. There was a total of 972 tips in August 2021.

“A lot of the school-related threats didn’t happen last year because people were schooling from home,” Weiser said.

Most of the reports focus on suicide followed by welfare checks and school complaints, Weiser explained.

Last week, a child was charged after allegedly posting a threat online involving a high school in Lafayette.

In early September, Douglas County Schools posted extra security after shooting rumors spread throughout the district.

In August, Adams City High School was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

None of the recent incidents led to actual violence. To make a Safe2Tell report, call 1-877-542-7233. Reports can also be submitted to Safe2Tell.org or via the Safe2Tell mobile app.