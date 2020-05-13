Safe2Tell helps students out of the classroom; spike in cyberbullying reported

DENVER (KDVR) — Kids may not physically be in school but, Safe2Tell continues to help them at home.

In April, the program received 930 tips, a 67% decrease in monthly tip volume compared to April 2019. Suicide threats, welfare checks and cyberbullying are now the top three categories.

“We want parents to know that cyberbullying — bullying that takes place online — is an important concern for students and community members submitting reports to Safe2Tell,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said, adding, “As we have all adjusted to having our kids home during school hours, safety concerns have shifted. During this challenging time, Safe2Tell continues to be a trusted resource for students and community members to report any safety concerns, enabling us to work with our community partners to help.”

To date for the 2019-2020 school year, Safe2Tell has received 18,685 tips, a 3% increase over the 2018-2019 school year.

“In one case [in April] we were able to see someone was actually in need of care and we took them to the hospital,” Weiser said. “Other reports, for example, might be about drugs and we can go ahead and address the case of someone dealing drugs to students.”

With students out of the classroom, Safe2Tell is calling more on law enforcement and community partners to help vet the tips.

“These are all anonymous reports that can help solve a problem before it becomes a major problem,” Weiser said.

With summer break approaching, Weiser wants to stress that Safe2Tell is a 24/7, 365 day-a-year resource that can save lives.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, any time. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app, which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.