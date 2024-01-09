DENVER (KDVR) — Safe2Tell, Colorado’s anonymous youth reporting program, released its latest reports from December. Out of the over 2,000 responses, two included potential school shooting tips.

The program that helps students anonymously report threats to their own and others’ safety saw an increase of 40% compared to this time last year.

The December report brings the volume for the 2023-2024 school year to 12,438, which increased from the 8,892 reports at the same point in the 2022-2023 school year.

The December report received much fewer entries than November, as expected due to the holiday break. Even with the decrease in reports, the program still received over two thousand tips for the month.

The top categories of reports included suicide (269), bullying (241) and school complaints (232).

Out of the reports for the month, Safe2Tell released details on two specific tips related to school shooting threats.

Last month, one person reported a student researching the Columbine tragedy and wanting to commit a school shooting, according to Safe2Tell.

In response, the school teams conducted a threat assessment, transferred the student to a facility, contacted their parents and created a safety plan for the student’s arrival after winter break.

Another person reported peers using racial slurs and making comments about planned school attacks.

The teams investigated the report, contacted the students’ parents, upheld disciplinary actions, put them in counseling and placed the students on safety plans.

“Reviewing December’s report, it is evident that Colorado remains committed to prioritizing the safety of our schools, with Safe2Tell continuing to be an indispensable tool in preventing school violence and ensuring our children’s safety,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a press release. “This data gives us a lot to be proud of, notably, the diligent and compassionate response by our schools and law enforcement. At the same time, I remain very concerned about the challenges our youth is facing.”

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org, by texting S2TCO to 738477 or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.