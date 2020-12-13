Safe stolen during armed robbery in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — A store, Mile High Thrift at 650 Malley Drive, was robbed Saturday evening by a man who showed a gun as he was walking out.

Employees told officers the suspect entered the business, walked behind the counter, and took the safe. The suspect showed employees a gun when they approached him as he left the store.

Witnesses told police the suspect got into the passenger side of a black Ford four-door pick-up truck and fled southbound on Washington Street.

The description of the suspect says he was wearing black shoes, blue jeans, a dark gray jacket, black baseball cap, black mask, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Northglenn Police Department at 303.450.8892.