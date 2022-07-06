DENVER (KDVR) — A Safe Outdoor Space in Denver is relocating from Regis University to the Barnum neighborhood.

The sanctioned outdoor campsite’s new location is at the corner of Second Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

It is a secure location designed to accommodate 60 people without housing. The lot has both tents and some small trailers. There are bathrooms and showers, as well.

“Its two biggest attributes: safety and bathrooms,” said Tom Luehrs, executive director of the St. Francis Center.

Some of the incoming residents are currently staying at the Regis University site. The 2nd and Federal location officially opens on Thursday morning.

“We see it as a site that helps people with their lives,” Luehrs said.