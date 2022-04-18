DENVER (KDVR) — Airfare costs are soaring ahead of the summer travel season, forcing some families to consider less expensive vacation options.

Jeff Cavins is the CEO and co-founder of Outdoorsy, a global marketplace for RV travelers and hosts. The platform is similar to home-sharing sites like Airbnb but for recreational vehicles. Cavins says trying out the RV lifestyle is an easy way to save on a vacation this summer.

“RV travel is between 21 and 64% cheaper for a family of four compared to mass-market airlines, mass-market hotels. In the last year, the cost of a trip on Outdoorsy has only gone up $5,” Cavins said.

Renters can find anything from trendy Airstream trailers to truck campers and camper vans on Outdoorsy. According to a search, prices range from as low as $30 per night in the Denver area to $1,500 for luxury accommodations during Father’s Day weekend.

“You can get an RV that is just as equipped as a St. Regis hotel room. Some of them are very luxurious, they’ve really come a long way,” Cavins said.

For those who already have an RV, apps like Outdoorsy provide an opportunity to make money renting out your rig.

According to Cavins, the average lister on Outdoorsy makes $40,000 per year. Some have made millions renting out their fleet of RVs.

“The demand is overwhelming. People all over the world want to do this and now that lockdowns are over and the world is opening back up, it’s still viewed by consumers as the safest way to travel,” Cavins said.