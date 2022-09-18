LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Members of the West Metro Fire Rescue responded to an RV fire early Sunday morning near Bear Creek Lake Park.

According to WMFR, smoke and flame could be seen from a mile and a half away.

After crews arrived at the scene of the fire at Soda Lakes Lodge, they determined that the RV was a total loss and that two nearby RVs had sustained damage from the exposure to heat.

There were no injuries that resulted from this fire and now, investigators are looking into what ignited this blaze.