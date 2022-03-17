BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — An RV exploded Thursday at a home in Brighton.

It happened in the 800 block of Bromley Lane.

Police were investigating “a disturbance” at a home when they smelled gas and called firefighters to the scene, according to the Brighton Police Department. As they awaited firefighters, there was an explosion in an RV parked at the home.

Three people were in the RV when it happened. Two of them were transported to hospitals with burns to their faces and hands.

Police said they also found a marijuana-growing operation inside the home, but they don’t believe it’s associated with the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.