LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating after an RV crashed into a Winchell’s Donut House on Monday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. at 6801 W. Colfax Ave. Major damage could be seen from SkyFOX inside the donut shop.

RV crashes into Winchell’s (SkyFOX)

Two people were taken to the hospital following the crash. West Metro Fire originally said that both of the victims were inside the RV. They later provided an update that one of the victims was sitting at a table inside Winchell’s that was directly hit by the RV.

The driver of the RV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The man that was hit by the RV inside Winchell’s was thrown across the room. WMF said he was conscious and talked to firefighters after the crash. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Firefighters also said they rescued a dog. The dog was not injured and is with Lakewood Animal Control.

One lane of westbound Colfax Avenue is closed near the crash.

Winchell’s received major structural damage and a technical rescue team worked to shore up the building, West Metro Fire said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. LPD said that during the preliminary investigation it did not appear as if speed or recklessness was a factor.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.