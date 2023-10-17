CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson handed out $1 million on Tuesday to 10 pre-selected nonprofits.

They were the chosen few, each getting grants of $100,000 courtesy of the Why Not You Foundation and the nonprofit Common Spirit.

“We are an organization of 140-plus hospitals and care facilities throughout 24 states in the U.S.,” said Ozzie Grenardo, Common Spirit’s chief clinical officer.

At the Denver Broncos training facility, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, handed out the million dollars in oversized checks. They are the founders of the Why Not You Foundation.

“When the season is not going the way you want it to or when some young child has cancer or someone that you know is going through something, that is really tough. I’ve seen the miracle myself, so that’s why we created the Why Not You Foundation,” Wilson said.

Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, handed out $1 million in grants at the Denver Broncos training facility on Oct. 17, 2023. (KDVR)

The Why Not You Foundation teamed up with Common Spirit and chose 10 nonprofits to bestow $100,000 each to organizations like the Colorado Springs nonprofit Educating Children of Color.

“It is an incredible gift, and when they called me, I just burst out in tears, because I was just trying to figure out how to cut $15,000 from one of our programs. This is a big deal,” said Regina Walter, Educating Children of Color’s founder.