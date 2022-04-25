DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos kick off a voluntary mini-camp Monday at the UC Health Training Center at Dove Valley.

It’s the chance for new quarterback Russell Wilson to officially air it out with his receivers and see what his teammates can do.

Players will not wear any pads during camp and there will be no real hitting.

The camp will be on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with no fans allowed. The Broncos are also getting ready for the NFL draft coming up on Thursday.

But the team will not have any picks in the first round. The Broncos don’t pick until number 64 on Friday because they traded away so many picks to get Wilson.