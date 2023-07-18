DENVER (KDVR) — A local brand focusing on sustainable fashion opened a new location Tuesday at the Denver International Airport, which aims to become the “greenest airport in the world.”

The airport location is the third brick-and-mortar store opened by the co-founders, including Broncos quarterback Russel Wilson, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Ciara, and the business’s president Christine Day.

It’s called The House of LR&C, which stands for love, respect and care, and it features brands from the stars who founded it.

Russell Wilson is behind Good Man Brand, which uses climate-conscious materials to create long-lasting men’s apparel, according to the website.

Ciara’s brand, Lita by Ciara, makes statement styles for women with “love for the people and the planet” in mind, according to the website.

The Human Nation brand boasts gender-inclusive styles that are earth friendly and comfortable for bodies of any size.

At the grand opening on Tuesday, Wilson shared some memories at the airport.

“I remember landing at this airport, I had a really, really nice pinstripe suit and I was dressed to the nines I was dressed for the job you want not the job you got,” Wilson said.

He reminisced on a time of his life that he described as the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows.

He said his father passed away the day after he was drafted to the Colorado Rockies in 2010. A lot of the teams’ representatives flew out to the funeral in Richmond, Virginia.

“Denver has always meant something to me because of moments like that,” he said.

A couple of years later, Wilson said he sat down in a restaurant at the airport and wrote down his goals for his career and his life.

“I still have that on the wall of my locker,” he said. “Those goals were written right here.”

One of his favorite goals was the Good Man Brand, which he said is one of his greatest accomplishments.

The store has a mission to create a positive impact on the planet as well as the community.

According to the website, it donates 3% of its profit to the non-profit Why Not You Foundation, which the Wilsons founded in 2014 to encourage the youth to embrace opportunity and challenge.

Wilson said he hopes to make people feel good in the clothes they wear while also doing good.

The brands invite artists and creators to collaborate on a product, so anyone can share their work and possibly make a product of it.