ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos newest quarterback is setting roots in Colorado with the purchase of his new home.

Wilson and his wife Ciara purchased a $25 million mansion at 10 Cherry Hills Park Drive earlier this week under Duchess Investments LLC, according to a report by BusinessDen. In the report, it says Wilson used Duchess Investments LLC in a previous home purchase in Washington State, according to a 2015 story from Geekwire.

According to the listing on Realtor.com, the home has 20,060 square feet.

Here’s a look at some of the other features of the property, according to the previous listing on Realtor.com:

Four bedrooms

12 bathrooms

Nine garage spaces

Hot tub

Pool

It last sold for $7.5 million in 2012.

Wilson put his Washing state mansion for sale for $36 million on Wednesday, according to our partners at TMZ. His previous home had 11,104 square feet with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Wilson was traded to the Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks last month.